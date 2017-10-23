Japan Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday see preliminary October results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting an exceptionally light night for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In September, the PMI score came in at 52.9 – above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- COLOMBIA: Colcap Drops 0.32% On Fears Of Possible U.S. Rate Hike - October 23, 2017
- VENEZUELA: Country And China Strengthen Strategic Alliance In Energy - October 23, 2017
- COLOMBIA: Economy Expands 1.80% In August On Annual Basis - October 23, 2017