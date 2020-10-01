Japan Manufacturing PMI Rises To 47.7 In September – Jibun Bank

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Thursday with a seven-month high manufacturing PMI score of 47.7.

That’s up from 47.3 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates from expansion.

There were slower falls in output and new orders, while business expectations continued to recover.

Employment remained relatively stable across the manufacturing sector, with this index only fractionally below the 50.0 no-change threshold. Where a decrease in payrolls was reported, survey respondents mostly cited the non-replacement of retired staff.

