Japan Manufacturing PMI Rises To 49.0 In November – Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun bank revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.0.

That’s up from 48.7 in October although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, operating conditions deteriorated only slightly in November, while there were softer falls in both output and new orders. Employment levels continued to decrease in November, although at a slightly softer pace

Businesses remained optimistic regarding future output.

