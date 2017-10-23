Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows In October – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in October, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5.

That’s down from 52.9 in September, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output, new orders, new export orders and quantity of purchases all increased but at a slower pace.

Employment, backlogs and output prices all increased at a faster rate.

Business confidence fell to an 11-month low.

