Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows In October – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in October, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5.
That’s down from 52.9 in September, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, output, new orders, new export orders and quantity of purchases all increased but at a slower pace.
Employment, backlogs and output prices all increased at a faster rate.
Business confidence fell to an 11-month low.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
