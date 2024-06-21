The manufacturing sector in Japan experienced continued expansion in June, but the pace has decelerated, according to the latest survey from Jibun Bank released on Friday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered a score of 50.1, down slightly from 50.4 in May. Despite this decline, the score remains above the critical threshold of 50, which distinguishes expansion from contraction.June marked the first instance of output growth in over a year, aided by an increase in workforce numbers supporting production levels. Furthermore, despite a modest decrease in new orders, overall optimism among manufacturers saw an uptick.However, the survey also indicated a slowdown in the services sector, with the services PMI dropping to 49.8 in June from 53.8 in May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com