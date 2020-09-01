Japan Manufacturing Sector Moves Closer To Expansion – Jibun Bank

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun bank revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 47.2.

That’s up from 45.2 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, last month saw the slowest falls in output and new orders since the beginning of this year.

Export sales declined at the weakest rate in seven months, while there was only a modest drop in employment.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com