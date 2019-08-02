Japan Monetary Base +3.7% On Year In July

The monetary base in Japan was up 3.7 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Friday – coming in at 516.014 trillion yen.

That’s down from the 4.0 percent gain in June.

Banknotes in circulation rose 2.8 percent on year, while coins in circulation gained an annual 2.3 percent.

Current account balances advanced 3.9 percent on year, including a 3.5 percent jump in reserve balances.

The adjusted monetary base fell 1.0 percent on year to 509.703 trillion yen.

