Japan Monetary Base Climbs 3.0% On Year In September

The monetary base in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in September to 513.826 trillion yen, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday – accelerating from the 2.8 percent annual increase in August.

Banknotes in circulation were up 2.4 percent on year, while coins in circulation gained 2.2 percent.

Current account balances climbed an annual 3.2 percent, including a 2.4 percent gain in reserve balances.

The adjusted monetary base jumped 4.7 percent on year to 511.944 trillion yen.

For the third quarter of 2019, the monetary base was up 3.2 percent on year.

