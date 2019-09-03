Japan Monetary Base Expands 2.8% On Year In August

The monetary base in Japan climbed 2.8 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday – coming in at 512.511 trillion yen.

That follows the 3.7 percent increase in July.

Banknotes in circulation were up an annual 2.7 percent and coins in circulation rose 2.2 percent.

Current account balancers were up 2.9 percent, including a 2.2 percent gain in reserve balances.

The adjusted monetary base gained 0.7 percent on year to 510.004 trillion yen following the 1.0 percent drop in the previous month.

