The monetary base in Japan was down 6.4 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Friday – coming in at 616.820 trillion yen.

That follows the 6.9 percent annual contraction in October.

Banknotes in Circulation were up 2.9 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 3.8 percent. Current account balances tumbled 8.5 percent on year, including a 9.7 percent drop in reserve balances.

The seasonally adjusted monetary base was up 17.0 percent after tumbling 33.0 percent in the previous month.

