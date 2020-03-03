Japan Monetary Base Jumps 3.6% In February

The monetary base in Japan was up 3.6 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday – coming in at 510.631 trillion yen.

That follows the 2.9 percent increase in January.

Banknotes in circulation were up 2.0 percent on year, while coins in circulation gained 2.1 percent.

Current account balances gained 4.0 percent, including a 3.1 percent jump in reserve balances.

The adjusted monetary base surged an annual 12.4 percent to 521.104 trillion yen.

