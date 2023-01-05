The monetary base in Japan was down 6.1 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday – coming in at 617.222 trillion yen.

That follows the 6.4 percent decline in November and marks the fourth straight month of contraction.

Banknotes in circulation were up 2.7 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 4.2 percent. Current account balances dropped an annual 8.1 percent, including a 9.4 percent decline in reserve balances.

The monetary base was down 6.5 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2022, and it was up 1.5 percent for all of last year.

