Japan Monetary Base Slows To +2.9% On Year In January

The monetary base in Japan was up 2.9 percent on year to 514.132 trillion yen in January, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday – slowing from an annual 3.2 percent growth in December.

Banknotes in circulation and coins in circulation both rose 2.2 percent on year, while current account balances gained 3.1 percent and reserve balances climbed 2.7 percent.

The adjusted monetary base sank 1.9 percent to 516.043 trillion yen after adding 0.5 percent in the previous month.

