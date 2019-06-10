Japan Money Stock Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release May figures for money stock, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The M2 money stock is expected to remain unchanged at 2.6 percent, while M3 is called steady at 2.2 percent.

Australia will see May results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in April, their scores were 0 and +3, respectively.

New Zealand will provide Q1 data for manufacturing activity and volume; in the three months prior, activity sank 0.5 percent while volume was up 2.0 percent.

Malaysia will release April numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in March, industrial production was up 3.1 percent on year and manufacturing production rose 4.1 percent on year.

The Philippines will see April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth $9.01 billion and exports were at $5.88 billion for a trade deficit of $3.41 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com