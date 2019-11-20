Japan October Trade Surplus Y17.3 Billion

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 17.3 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of 301.0 billion yen following the 124.8 billion yen deficit in September.

Exports fell 9.2 percent on year, missing forecasts for a drop of 7.5 percent following the 5.2 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports were down an annual 14.8 percent versus expectations for a drop of 15.4 percent after dipping 1.5 percent a month earlier.

