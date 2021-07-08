Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 1.4% On Year In June

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 1.4 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday – coming in at 577.832 trillion yen.

That follows the downwardly revised 2.8 percent increase in May (originally 2.9 percent).

Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 0.8 percent to 501.459 trillion yen while lending from trusts climbed 5.6 percent on year to 76.373 trillion yen. Lending from foreign banks jumped an annual 9.3 percent to 3.545 trillion yen.

For the second quarter of 2021, bank lending climbed 3.0 percent on year, slowing from the 6.1 percent growth in the three months prior.

