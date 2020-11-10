Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 6.2% On Year

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.2 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday – coming in at 573.034 trillion yen.

That follows the 6.4 percent gain in September.

Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 5.9 percent to 497.701 trillion yen – slowing from the 6.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Lending from trusts jumped 8.0 percent on year to 75.332 trillion yen, up from the 7.8 percent gain in September. Lending from foreign banks spiked 13.2 percent on year at 3.415 trillion yen.

