Japan Overall Bank Lending Gains 1.8% On Year In December

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 1.8 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday – coming in at 544.091 trillion yen.
That’s down from the 2.1 percent increase in November.
Excluding trusts, bank lending gained an annual 1.9 percent to 474.137 trillion yen – slowing from the 2.2 percent gain in the previous month.
Lending from trusts rose 0.9 percent to 69.959 trillion yen, easing from 1.0 percent a month earlier.
For the fourth quarter of 2019, overall lending rose 2.0 percent on year and lending excluding trusts gained 2.1 percent.
