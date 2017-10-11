Japan Overall Bank Lending Gains 3.0% In September

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday – coming in at 516.810 trillion yen.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.

Excluding trusts, bank lending was also up an annual 3.0 percent to 449.389 trillion yen. That missed forecasts for an increase of 3.2 percent, which also would have been unchanged.

Lending from trusts gained 2.8 percent on year at 67.421 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks tumbled 17.4 percent to 2.151 trillion yen.

