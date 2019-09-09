Japan Overall Bank Lending Rises 2.1% In August

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Monday – coming in at 537.976 trillion yen.

That follows the 2.3 percent annual increase in July.

Excluding trusts, bank lending rose 2.2 percent to 468.571 trillion yen, down from 2.4 percent a month earlier.

Lending from trusts rose 1.2 percent on year to 69.405 trillion yen, steady from the previous month.

Lending from foreign banks surged 16.2 percent on year to 2.944 trillion yen, slowing from the 19.4 percent spike in July.

