Japan Overall Bank Lending Rises 2.3% In June

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Monday – coming in at 536.641 trillion yen.

That was in line with expectations and down from 2.6 percent in May.

Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 2.4 percent to 467.387 trillion yen – again matching forecasts and down from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Lending from trusts rose 1.3 percent on year to 69.253 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks soared an annual 15.5 percent to 2.943 trillion yen.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com