Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday – coming in at 596.525 trillion yen.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the November reading.

Excluding trusts, lending increased an annual 3.0 percent to 519.589 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 0.8 percent to 76936 trillion yen.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, overall lending was up 2.7 percent on year.

Lending from foreign banks was up 11.7 percent on year, both in December and in Q4.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com