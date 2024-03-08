The Bank of Japan reported on Friday that bank lending in the country has increased by 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, reaching a total of 616.945 trillion yen. However, this was less than the projected growth of 3.2 percent and a slight dip from the 3.1 percent increase seen in January.If we look at the figures without including trusts, lending saw a year-on-year upswing of 3.4 percent, totaling 539.658 trillion yen. Meanwhile, trust-based lending grew by 0.5 percent to 77.287 trillion yen. Foreign bank lending in Japan saw a substantial jump of 18.5 percent on a year-on-year basis, translating to 4.454 trillion yen. Despite this increase, it was a slight moderation from the 19.2 percent surge noted in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com