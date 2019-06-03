Japan Overall Capital Spending Jumps 6.1% In Q1

Overall capital spending in Japan was up 6.1 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2019, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.6 percent following the 5.7 percent gain in the previous three months.

Excluding software, capex jumped 6.9 percent – again exceeding expectations for 2.3 percent after advancing 5.5 percent in the three months prior.

The ministry also said that company profits soared 10.3 percent on year after sinking 7.0 percent in the previous three months – while company sales rose an annual 3.0 percent after rising 3.7 percent in Q4.

