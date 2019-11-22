Japan Overall Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% On Year In October

Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was unchanged from the September reading, although it was shy of estimates for a gain of 0.3 percent.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, rose an annual 0.4 percent. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation was flat and core CPI was up 0.2 percent.

