Consumer prices in Japan experienced a 2.8 percent annual increase in May, as reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Friday. This rise surpassed the anticipated 2.6 percent and marked a climb from April's 2.5 percent increase.On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation grew by 0.5 percent, which also exceeded the forecast of 0.2 percent and topped the previous month's 0.4 percent rise.Core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile costs of food, increased by 0.1 percent month-over-month and 2.5 percent year-over-year. This follows a flat monthly reading and a 2.2 percent annual increase observed in the prior month.