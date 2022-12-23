Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.8 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 3.7 percent in October.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.2 percent, slowing considerably from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, accelerated 3.7 percent on year – also in line with forecasts and up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

