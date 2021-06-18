Japan Overall Inflation Eases 0.1% On Year In May

Overall consumer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – following the 0.4 percent contraction in April.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.3 percent after sinking 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices were higher annually for housing, furniture, clothing, education and recreation; they were lower for food, fuel, medical care and communications.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food costs, was up 0.1 percent on year after falling 0.1 percent a month earlier. Core CPI was up 0.2 percent on month

