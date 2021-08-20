Japan Overall Inflation Sinks 0.3% On Year In July

Overall consumer prices in Japan were down 0.3 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.5 percent contraction in June (originally up 0.2 percent).

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent – matching forecasts and slowing from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, was down 0.2 percent on year – exceeding expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 0.5 percent drop a month earlier (originally up 0.2 percent).

Core CPI was up 0.4 percent on month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com