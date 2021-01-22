Japan Overall Inflation Sinks 1.2% On Year In December

Overall consumer prices in Japan were down 1.2 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – following the 0.9 percent decline in November.

Core consumer prices were down 1.0 percent on year after also slipping 0.9 percent in the previous month.

Among the individual components, prices were down for fuel, food, medical care, transportation, education and recreation on a yearly basis. Prices were up for housing, furniture and clothing.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent and core CPI was flat.

