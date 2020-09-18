Japan Overall Inflation Slows To 0.2% On Year In August

Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – in line with expectations and slowing from 0.3 percent in July.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, sank an annual 0.4 percent – again matching forecasts following the flat reading in the previous month.

Individually, prices were down for fuel, education and recreation – while prices were higher for food, housing, furniture, clothing and medical care.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation slipped 0.1 percent and core CPI dropped 0.4 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com