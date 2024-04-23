Japan is set to disclose its preliminary manufacturing and service Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, courtesy of Jibun Bank, for April. This is among the notable economic activities in the Asia-Pacific region. In March, the manufacturing and service PMIs were 48.2 and 54.1, respectively.Furthermore, Singapore will unveil its consumer price index data for March. Following a general inflation increase of 1.1% per month and 3.4% per year in February, the core consumer price index annually increased by 3.6%.Taiwan, on the other hand, is prepared to reveal its industrial production statistics for March. A decline of 1.1% was observed in February’s industrial production on a yearly basis.Hong Kong will also present March’s consumer price data. In February, a monthly increase of 0.4% and a yearly increase of 2.1% were recorded in overall inflation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com