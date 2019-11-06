Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Japan Private Sector Contracts For First Time In Over 3 Years

Japan Private Sector Contracts For First Time In Over 3 Years

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Japan’s private sector contracted for the first time in more than three years in October, survey from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The Jibun Bank final composite output index fell to 49.1 in October from 51.5 in September. The initial score for September was 49.8. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The downturn reflected the weakness across both manufacturing and services.
The services Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 49.7 from 52.8 in the previous month. The flash reading was 50.3.

Aggregate new order intakes declined compared to September as manufacturing sales fell at the fastest pace since May 2016.

That said employment growth was sustained in October due to a notable rise in manufacturing jobs.

Meanwhile, an intensification of inflationary pressures in the service sector led both composite input and output prices to rise at stronger rates, the survey revealed.

“The short-term pricing and demand adjustments to the taxation change will likely dampen activity in the closing months of 2019,” Joe Hayes, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the service sector may struggle to offset manufacturing weakness,” said Hayes.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.