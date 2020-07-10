Japan Producer Price Data Due On Friday

Japan is on Friday scheduled to release June numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are tipped to add 0.4 percent on month and fall 1.9 percent on year after sinking 0.4 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year in May.

New Zealand will see June figures for electronic retail card spending; in May, spending was up 78.9 percent on month and down 6.0 percent on year.

The Philippines will provide May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were down 65.3 percent on year and exports tumbled an annual 50.8 percent for a trade deficit of $0.499 billion.

