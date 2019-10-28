Japan Producer Price Data Due On Monday

Japan is scheduled to release September figures for producer prices on Monday, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are called steady from the previous month, higher by 0.6 percent on year.
Also, the markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Monday for Deepavali and New Zealand is also shuttered for Labor Day. All three will reopen on Tuesday.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
