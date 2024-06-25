Japan is set to release May figures for producer prices on Tuesday, marking a modest day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. Producer prices are anticipated to increase by 3.0 percent year-on-year, up from a 2.8 percent rise in the previous month.Additionally, Japan will unveil May figures for its leading and coincident indexes. In the prior month, these indexes increased by 0.1 percent and 2.1 percent month-on-month, respectively.Australia is scheduled to report June results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank; the index saw a 0.3 percent decline in May compared to the previous month.Malaysia will release May data for consumer prices. In April, inflation rose by 0.2 percent month-on-month and 1.8 percent year-on-year.Hong Kong will publish May statistics for imports, exports, and trade balance. In April, imports increased by 3.7 percent year-on-year, while exports surged by 11.9 percent annually, resulting in a trade deficit of HKD 10.0 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com