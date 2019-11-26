Japan Producer Prices Climb 2.1% On Year In October

Producer prices in Japan surged 2.1 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday – handily beating expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in September.

On a monthly basis, producer prices advanced 1.9 percent following the flat reading in the previous month.

Individually, prices were higher for utilities, information and communications, transportation, real estate, rental and financial services.

