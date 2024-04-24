According to the Bank of Japan, the country saw a 2.3% annual increase in producer prices in March. This rise exceeded the predicted 2.1% boost and showed growth from February’s revised 2.2% climb (initially reported as 2.1%). On a monthly scale, producer prices had a 0.8% surge, a significant acceleration from the previous month’s 0.3%. If international transportation is not considered, the producer prices demonstrated a 0.8% monthly and 2.2% annual ascent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com