Japan Producer Prices Gain 0.2% In September

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

That was in line with expectations following the flat reading in August.

On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 3.0 percent – again matching forecasts and up from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were up 1.1 percent on month and 9.4 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices climbed 1.8 percent on month and 13.5 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com