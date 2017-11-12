Japan Producer Prices Gain 0.3% In October

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent and was unchanged from the September reading following an upward revision from 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, prices jumped 3.4 percent – again topping forecasts for 3.1 percent following the upwardly revised 3.1 percent gain in the previous month.

Export prices were up 1.7 percent on month and 9.7 percent on year in October, the bank said, while import prices added 2.6 percent on month and 15.3 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com