Japan Producer Prices Jump 0.6% In June

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on month in June, the Bank of Japan said on Monday – following the upwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in May (originally 0.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 5.0 percent – easing slightly from 5.1 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices were up for petroleum and coal, iron and steel, lumber and utilities.

Export prices were up 1.0 percent on month and 11.3 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices jumped 2.3 percent on month and 28.0 percent on year.

