Japan's producer prices experienced a 0.2 percent increase in March, according to the Bank of Japan's Wednesday statement. This growth fell slightly short of the anticipated 0.3 percent increase and was identical to the reading in February.In terms of an annual comparison, producer prices escalated by 0.8 percent, aligning with predictions and showing an increase from the 0.7 percent in the preceding month.The national bank reported a monthly and yearly rise in export prices by 0.3 percent and 1.0 percent respectively. Conversely, import prices experienced a decline of 0.5 percent monthly and a substantial 6.9 percent on an annual basis.