Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.2% On Month In August

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in August, the Bank of Japan said on Friday – in line with forecasts and down from 0.8 percent in July.
On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent – again matching expectations following the 0.9 percent decline in the previous month.
Export prices were up 0.4 percent on month and down 1.5 percent on year in August, the bank said, while import prices gained 1.2 percent on month but tumbled 10.9 percent on year.
