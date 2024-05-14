The Bank of Japan announced on Tuesday that producer prices in the country increased by 0.3 percent in April, showing an acceleration from the 0.2 percent recorded in March.When compared to the previous year, producer prices experienced a rise of 0.9 percent. This remains unchanged from the preceding month, even after an upward revision from an initial 0.8 percent.Furthermore, export prices exhibited a 0.4 percent monthly increase, and a yearly increase of 1.3 percent. Conversely, import prices saw a minor decline of 0.1 percent in April and a larger 4.3 percent decrease when compared to the same period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com