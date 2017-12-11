Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In November

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on month in November, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

That exceeded forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent and was up from 0.3 percent in October.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 3.5 percent – also topping expectations for 3.3 percent and up from 3.4 percent in the previous month.

Export prices added 0.3 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices jumped 0.9 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year.

