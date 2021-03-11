Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.4% On Month In February

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on month in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was unchanged from the January reading.

On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 0.7 percent – in line with expectations following the 1.6 percent decline in the previous month.

Export prices were up 1.4 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices jumped 4.1 percent on month but lost 3.5 percent on year.

