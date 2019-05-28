Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.9% On Year In April

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.9 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.1 percent on year, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.

On a monthly basis, producer prices slipped 0.2 percent after advancing 0.7 percent a month earlier.

Individually, prices were up for leading and office space rental – while they were lower for transportation, employment agencies, software development, engineering, communications and advertising.

