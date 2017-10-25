Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.9% On Year In September

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.9 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.
That exceeded expectations for 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.
On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.1 percent after sliding 0.2 percent in August.
For the third quarter of 2017, producer prices were up 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.8 percent on year.
