Japan Producer Prices Sink 0.4% In February

Producer prices in Japan were down 0.4 percent on month in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 0.8 percent – again missing forecasts for a gain of 1.1 percent after climbing 1.7 percent in the previous month.

Export prices gained 0.3 percent on month and fell 2.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices added 0.1 percent on month and dropped 1.5 percent on year.

