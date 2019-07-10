Japan Producer Prices Sink 0.5% In June

Producer prices in Japan were down 0.5 percent on month in June, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a monthly decline of 0.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the May reading.

On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent – again missing expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent and down from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were down 1.4 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices tumbled 1.8 percent on month and 5.4 percent on year.

